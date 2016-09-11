Ghana Premier League: Vodafone ready to pay more to sponsor Kotoko

Vodafone are ready to offer higher amount to seal a sponsorship deal with Kumasi Asante Kotoko .

MTN sponsorship deal with Asante Kotoko expired in August, but the communication giants have offered an improved amount of $70,000 a month.

However, Pulse Sports can reveal that Vodafone have also tabled down $100,000 to beat their close rivals, MTN to the deal.

It is understood that Vodafone wants to use the fact that their official colour is red dominant like the Porcupine Warriors to entice Kotoko.

But as it stands now Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner of the 23 times champions of Ghana will decide the next headline sponsor, and it appears MTN would be retained as the headline sponsor because Otumfuo is their ambassador

Tigo, another communication giants, were the headline sponsors of the club before MTN beat them to it.

