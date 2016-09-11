Airtel Business Headlines 84th Airtel Ghana Golf Open For Third Consecutive Year

Airtel Business – the enterprise solutions sub brand of Airtel Ghana has affirmed its commitment to sports development and promotion in Ghana by headlining the Ghana Golf Open 2016 for the third consecutive year.

The competition is Ghana’s biggest and most prestigious Golf tournament organised by the Ghana Golf Association attracting both amateur and professional golfers from Ghana and the sub region – Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin and the Gambia. The two day event is scheduled for Saturday 8th to Sunday 9th October 2016 at the Celebrity Golf Club in Tema.

Airtel Business, the leading provider of end-to-end Communications, Connectivity and Collaborative solutions for Small, Medium and Large enterprises has been a great promoter of golf in the country through its association with the Ghana Golf Association including being the headline sponsor over the last three years.

Speaking at the launch, Richard Adiase, Head of Airtel Business said “Ours is a business that firmly believes not only in providing cutting edge solutions to power dreams, ambitions and businesses but also the platform for today’s business executives to connect and unwind. Golf is a great sport that brings people together to compete but also to collaborate. It is said that the best business deals are sealed on the golf course. We are happy to be the conduit for such collaborations and networking opportunities”

He continued “Our role as headline sponsors of the Ghana Golf Open enables us to extend the benefits of Airtel Business’ consummate enterprise solutions to the participating golfers from different sectors of the economy. It also gives our customers the opportunity to participate in the tournament and to benefit from the networking opportunities the tournament provides.

Quite recently, we launched Airtel Quonect, a fibre-to-the-home solution that provides communication, entertainment, security and collaborative solutions for homes, clusters and high rise buildings. We are confident participants in this year’s tournament will find this solution a must have for their homes and businesses. We look forward to a successful event on the 8th and 9th of October”.

Mr. Michael Aggrey, President of the Ghana Golf Association

On his part, Mr. Michael Aggrey, President of the Ghana Golf Association said “This year’s tournament promises to be the biggest in the 84 year history of the most prestigious event on the Ghana Golf Association calendar and will see competitors from the sub region locking horns with their counterparts from Ghana over the two day tournament. Our profound gratitude goes to Airtel Ghana for coming onboard as headline sponsors for the third year in a row. Their efforts and contributions have gone a long way to develop and shape the game over the years. I want to thank all our other sponsors who have come onboard to make this year’s competition a success”.

Richard Ahiagble, Head of Corporate Communications, Airtel Ghana

The Ghana Golf Open will be held at the Celebrity Golf Club for the first time in three years since Airtel Business assumed headline sponsorship of the competition. Mr. Mark Tevertt, Captain of the Club expressed his delight at hosting this year’s competition. He said “we look forward to hosting this year’s competition which promises to be the most exciting in recent times”.

Airtel Business is Ghana’s leading provider of consummate enterprise solutions for all Small, Medium and Large enterprises.