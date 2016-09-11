Sports News | 11 September 2016 00:10 CET
Panathinaikos star Mubarak Wakaso scores on Greek Super League debut
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso marked his Greek Super League debut with a goal as Panathinaikos thumped Levadiakos 3-0 on Sunday.
Wakaso doubled the lead for the Greens on 38 minutes after finishing off an assist from Markus Berg.
Cristian Ledesma had opened the scoring on 8 minutes and Sebastian Leto grabbed the third in the 74 th minute.
Wakaso lasted the entire duration.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com