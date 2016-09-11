Panathinaikos star Mubarak Wakaso scores on Greek Super League debut

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso marked his Greek Super League debut with a goal as Panathinaikos thumped Levadiakos 3-0 on Sunday.

Wakaso doubled the lead for the Greens on 38 minutes after finishing off an assist from Markus Berg.

Cristian Ledesma had opened the scoring on 8 minutes and Sebastian Leto grabbed the third in the 74 th minute.

Wakaso lasted the entire duration.



