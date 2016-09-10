Daniel Amartey: Ghana defender impresses in Leicester City 1-4 defeat against Liverpool

Claudio Ranieri continued to keep faith in Daniel Amartey by handing him another league start, as they lost 1-4 against Liverpool.

Amartey was comfortable in his new role as a defensive midfielder at Leicester City. However, the Foxes were overwhelmed by a determined Liverpool outfit to mark a new Anfield with an increased capacity.

Roberto Firminho started the scoring for the hosts and Sadio Mane made it 2-0, but Lucas gifted Jamie Vardy the opportunity to pull one back when his miscalculated pass found the Leicester marksman and he made mo mistake to register his name on the scoresheet before the half time break.

Adam Lallana in the 58th minute restored Liverpool's 2-goal advantage, and Ferminho put the icing on the cake with the fourth goal.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh