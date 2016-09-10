Chrystal Palace Academy hold Akro Heroes at their back yard

Koforidua, September 8, GNA - Chrystal Palace Academy surprised Akro Heroes, were held to one all draw at their home ground in the week five fixtures of the ongoing Eastern Regional Division two league match, played at Odumase Krobo.

Results of other matches played are Right to Dream went to Akosombo to beat Dream Chasers by two goals to one, Akosombo United FC won by two goals to one at home against Great Amazing FC all in zone one.

In zone two, Konko Methodist FC lost at home by two goals to nil to Bright Football Club at Konko, whiles Top Heroes FC also won at away against KK Adonteng, by a lone goal at Kukurantumi, with Bingy FC holding home team Trinity White Stars one all and Eastern Rovers beat Appointed FC by two goals to nil at the Koforidua Sports Stadium.

Dobro Cosmos FC lost at home by a lone goal to Densu Agya United FC in a zone three fixture whiles, Bright Stars FC won at home by two goals to nil against Nsawam United FC at Kwamekrom.

In zone four 'A' at the Asamankese park, home team, AC Milan FC were held two all with Young Kotoko, and in zone four 'B' Okuraseman S/A defeated Shanghai FC by three goals to one at Okurase.

At Nsawam, B S Philicans FC humbled away team Phar Rangers by two goals to one in a zone five fixture, Vision Explorers also walloped Gadhafi FC by three goals to nil, Great Warriors inflicting a 3-1 defeat on Action Boys at the Foster Home Park and Bazooka FC also won at home by two goals to zero against Cardiff FC at Somanya.

In zone six, Score FC, won by a lone goal at home against Wait and See FC at the PTC Park, Interglo FC also walloped Nkurakan All Stars by three goals to one at Ahwerease.

Jungle FC won by three goals to zero against Kotoku Leeds Academy at Achiase, whiles Shekinah FC also won at home by two goals to nil against Asene United FC at Swedru in zone nine.

Basco FC won by two goals to one against Asase Tuntum F/C in a zone 10 fixture at Akwatia

The league will enter week six with matches at all the league centers across all the 10 zones in the region.

Krystal Palace Academy host Real Krobo United at Akosombo, Right to Dream welcome home Akro Heroes FC at Old Akrade.

Other matches in zone one, Bright Stars FC will take on Dream Chasers at Frankadua and a local derby between Akosombo FC and Akosombo United FC comes on at the Akosombo Sports Stadium.

In zone two, Bright Football Academy play Trinity White Stars at the Koforidua Stadium, Top Heroes host Planet FC at the Ghanass School Park, Bingy FC clashes with KK Adonteng at Suhyen and Appointed FC meet with Konko Methodist at Supresu.

At Nsawam Adoagyiri, Densu Agya UTD FC host Bright Stars FC in a zone three fixture whiles Adom UTD FC play Dbro Cosmos FC, Nsawam UTD FC host Champions FC in Nsawam and Adams FC play Young Liberty.

Other exciting fixtures to watch out for in zone five are, Cardiff FC host Vision Explorers, Phar Rangers FC play Bazooka FC, Gadhafi FC play Great Warriors and Action Boys battle it out with B S Philicans FC at Kitase.

In zone six, Amanfro Vision wil play Interglo FC at Amanfro, Wait and See FC host Deportivo FC, Nkurakan All Stars play Sharp Arrows FC and Joel Bouzoo Rangers take on Score FC at Aburi.

In zone seven, Super Sonic Stars will play Asafo Royals FC, Unique FC host Susubiribi SC, Asuowusu FC play Begoro FC and Righteous FC host Vasco Da Gama.

At Mpreaso, Storm Academy host Afosu United FC, Birim UTD FC taken on Odwenanoma FC, Believers FC host Kwahu Youth Academy at Bepong and Aduaman FC play Ultimate FC at Adua all in zone eight.

In zone nine, Asene UTD FC play Jungle FC, Shooting Stars FC take on Shekinah Glory FC at Oda Ayirebi, Kotoku Leeds Academy play Asuoso Ember FC and Future Stars FC lock horns with Akroso Royal FC at Tiankama Nkwanta.

In zone 10 fixtures, Denkyembour FC play Kade UTD FC, Asase Tumtum play Echoes FC, whiles Peace United FC take on Mighty Heroes and Subula Salam host Basco FC .

GNA