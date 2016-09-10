Kwame Karikari: Ghanaian striker scores on Ukranian Premier League debut

Ghanaian striker, Kwame Karikari had a good start to his Ukranian Premier League career when he scored to help Stal Kamianske to a two all draw against Zorya on Saturday at Slavutych-Arena.

The former Inter Allies player shot his side into the lead in the 15th minute: Karikari was fed with a ball after his team broke from counter play and he made good use of it by slotting it through the legs of the goalie to register the opener.

Denis Vasin doubled the lead for the visitors some few minutes into the first the 2nd half.

But the tide turned in favour of the hosts when Stal Kamianske had a man sent off and in the end Zorya rallied back to score two goals and shared the honours.

