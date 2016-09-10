Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 10 September 2016 22:40 CET

MTN FA Cup winners Bechem United plan post-season France tour

MTN FA Cup winners Bechem United are planning on a post-season tour of France.

Club president Kingsley Owusu Achau promised the team a trip to an European destination and a GHc 5,000 bonus to each player.

Bechem United beat Okwawu United 2-1 last week in Cape Coast to win their first major silverware.

"Management of Bechem United are working hard to send the team to Europe for a post-season training tour," a source close to the management revealed to Sportsworldghana.com.

"The team will play with the youth side Olympique Lyons during the tour and so we are currently waiting for their invitation to start the visa acquiring process."

Bechem United will play in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.

Sports News

