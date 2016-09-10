Daniel Amartey excels again but Leicester City crushed 4-1 at Liverpool

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey played the entire duration in Leicester City's 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield.

Amartey was named in the four-man midfield and picked up a yellow card on 28 minutes.

Brazilian Firmino brought the Anfield faithful to their feet with a cool 13th-minute opener and Sadio Mane added the second just after the half-hour mark.

But Lucas Leiva deputising in defence for the injured Dejan Lovren produced an error to tee up Jamie Vardy to half the arrears before the break.

It ultimately mattered little as a Lallana thunderbolt in the 56th minute extended the lead of Jurgen Klopp's side, with Firmino's second following a swift break completing the rout with one minute remaining. (Soccerway)

