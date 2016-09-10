Ghana Premier League Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs AshantiGold- Blues up for it against revived Miners

Berekum Chelsea will take advantage of their recent home form when they welcome Ashanti Gold SC to the Golden City Park on Sunday .

The Blues need a win to be sure safety when the season closes.

They are three points away from the relegation zone as they lie 13th on the league log.

Stalwart defender Nicholas Opoku makes a return to the squad for Sunday's important fixture after missing the trip to Tarkwa last week in an outstanding game.

Stephen Owusu could also make return when selected to feature this weekend against the Elephants.

He couldn't travel with club to Tarkwa last Sunday.

Ashanti Gold SC have been dethroned as champions of the Ghana Premier League as they have no chance of defending their title.

They are currently ninth on the league ladder with twelve points away from the spot top.

They can still finish within top four if they manage a victory against the Blues on Sunday and subsequent games.

Promising defender Kadri Mohammed has been transferred to Austrian side FK Austria Vienna on a four year deal.

He has arrived in Austria to join his new teammates.

The versatile defender would still have been out of this game if present in the country. He was sent off against Sekondi Hasaacas a fortnight ago.

MATCH FACTS

Head to Head

Total matches played = 15

Berekum Chelsea wins = 4

Drawn matches = 8

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 3

*Berekum Chelsea have recorded just three victories in their last ten premier league matches.

(W3 D2 L5)

*Ashanti Gold SC have lost only one of their last eleven matches in the premier league.

(W5 D5 L1)

*Berekum Chelsea have lost two of their home games in the premiership this season.

(P13 W10 D1 L2)

*Ashanti Gold SC have recorded only one win in their last twenty four away fixtures in the premier league.

(W1 D12 L11)

*Berekum Chelsea have lost to Ashanti Gold SC just once in their last nine premier league clashes.

(W2 D6 L1)

*Ashanti Gold SC are without a win in their seven trips to Berekum Chelsea in the premiership.

(W0 D3 L4)

*Berekum Chelsea have managed to keep nine clean sheets out of their thirteen home matches in the premier league.

*Ashanti Gold SC have also managed to keep just two clean sheets in their thirteen premiership away matches this season.

By Nuhu Adams



