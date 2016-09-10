Frustrated Eric Ofori Antwi writes to Asante Kotoko for contract abrogation

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has written to the club to have his contract terminated on mutual consent.

GHANASoccernet.com has cited the letter written by his agent to the Kumasi-based club.

Antwi has struggled for game time as he remains third choice goalkeeper between Ernest Sowah and Felix Annan.

He has managed just two appearances for the Porcupine Warriors this season.

Antwi, who joined Kotoko two seasons ago from relegated Amidaus Professionals, has been linked with rivals Hearts of Oak.

