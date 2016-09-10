Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 10 September 2016 21:10 CET

Frustrated Eric Ofori Antwi writes to Asante Kotoko for contract abrogation

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has written to the club to have his contract terminated on mutual consent.

GHANASoccernet.com has cited the letter written by his agent to the Kumasi-based club.

Antwi has struggled for game time as he remains third choice goalkeeper between Ernest Sowah and Felix Annan.

He has managed just two appearances for the Porcupine Warriors this season.

Antwi, who joined Kotoko two seasons ago from relegated Amidaus Professionals, has been linked with rivals Hearts of Oak.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

We are born charming, fresh and spontaneous and must be civilized before we are fit to participate in society.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img