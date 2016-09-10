Ouch! How Aleksandar Kolarov ended the Manchester derby missing a tooth

Pep Guardiola 1, Jose Mourinho 0 in the English Premier League.

The long rivalry between the two managers of the Manchester clubs put a real spin of massive hype on the first Manchester derby of the 2016/2017 English Premier League season.

At the end of a thrilling game of football, it was Pep Guardiola's Manchester City who took all the three points from Manchester United at Old Trafford with a 2-1 victory.

The win however did not come easy, especially for new Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. READ ALSO: Pep might be leading but Joe Hart is winning on Twitter after Bravo's error

Pep Guardiola had seen Joe Hart off to Italian Serie A club Torino because for him, the England international wasn't good enough. Hart's replacement Bravo made a mistake which gifted Manchester United their only goal and had a nervous encounter until his team finally sealed their win.

The player who might have suffered and lost the most in the win however was Serbia international Aleksandar Kolarov.

The Manchester City player posed with back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero after the hard fought derby win and the cameras caught something; a missing tooth.

Caballero shared the picture with Kolarov and his missing tooth with the caption:

"Amazing game 2-1 against United at Old Trafford #cmoncity.

"In this picture with one of my warriors. Can you find the only thing He lost today."

In fact, Aleksandar Kolarov was a true warrior and he has that missing tooth to show for.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh