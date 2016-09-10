Christian Atsu fails to make Newcastle United debut in Derby County clash

Ghana winger Christian Atsu failed to make the grades for Newcastle United's squad for their English Championship clash with Derby County on Saturday evening.

Atsu rejoined the Toons after spending the international break with Ghana's Black Stars where he got involved in the international friendly against Russia.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez did not include the Chelsea loanee in his squad for the clash at the iPro Stadium in Derby.

Atsu is hoping to garner enough playing time at Newcastle after joining on loan from Chelsea.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com