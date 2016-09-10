Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 10 September 2016 18:55 CET

Ghana starlet Joe Doodo returns to training with Rangers after recovering from injury

Ghana forward Joseph Doodo has resumed training with Scottish giants Rangers after recovering from injury.

The 21-year-old suffered an ankle injury while training with the Glasgow giants in late August and was expected out up to six weeks.

However the Kumasi-born striker has returned to training with his Rangers team-mates.

Rangers doctors ensured he trained under the supervision of a recovery specialist at the Murray Park.

He posted a picture of himself training at Rangers and said he feels good to return to training.

Feels good to be back running again 🙏🏾👍🏽

A photo posted by Joe Dodoo (@joedodoo14) on Sep 8, 2016 at 10:13am PDT


The former Leicester City striker watched from the screens as Celtic whipped his Rangers side 5-1 in the Old Firm derby on Saturday.

