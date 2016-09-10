Ghana starlet Joe Doodo returns to training with Rangers after recovering from injury

Ghana forward Joseph Doodo has resumed training with Scottish giants Rangers after recovering from injury.

The 21-year-old suffered an ankle injury while training with the Glasgow giants in late August and was expected out up to six weeks.

However the Kumasi-born striker has returned to training with his Rangers team-mates.

Rangers doctors ensured he trained under the supervision of a recovery specialist at the Murray Park.

He posted a picture of himself training at Rangers and said he feels good to return to training.

Feels good to be back running again 🙏🏾👍🏽

A photo posted by Joe Dodoo (@joedodoo14) on Sep 8, 2016 at 10:13am PDT



The former Leicester City striker watched from the screens as Celtic whipped his Rangers side 5-1 in the Old Firm derby on Saturday.

