Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari scores artful finish on Ukrainian Premier League debut

Ex-Ghana U20 striker Kwame Karikari marked his Ukrainian Premier League debut with a masterful strike for Stal Kamianske who earned a 2-2 draw at Zorya on Saturday.

The 24-year-old former Inter Allies raced the visitors into the lead at the Slavutych-Arena with neat 15th minute finish.

Karikari received a through pass from a team-mate following an explosive counter-attacking play and sublimely slotted his effort in between the legs of the hosts keeper for the opener.

Joop Gall's men increased their lead when Denis Vasin netted beautifully moments into the second half.

However the table shifted when Stal were reduced by a man and eventually lost two men in the course of play with Zorya equalising both goals on home grounds.

Karikari, who has played for Swedish side AIK Solna, joined Stal in the summer after quitting Norwegian side Haugesund IF.

By El Akyereko

