Daniel Amartey tipped to flourish against Liverpool after being handed starting role in Anfield clash

Ghana international Daniel Amartey has been handed a starting role in Leicester City's team to face Liverpool in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The ambidextrous player, who can play in central defence, right-back and defensive midfield roles, has been shifted to the famous defensive midfield role by the Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri.

Amartey's performance against Swansea City before the international break earned him comparison with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante who excelled in the role last season at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester manager Ranieri has deployed the former FC Copengahen star in the crucial role at Anfield as they square off with the Reds.

Leicester, the current Premier League title holders, are 9th with 4 points from their opening 3 games of the season.

