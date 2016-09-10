Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 10 September 2016 18:10 CET

Daniel Amartey tipped to flourish against Liverpool after being handed starting role in Anfield clash

Ghana international Daniel Amartey has been handed a starting role in Leicester City's team to face Liverpool in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The ambidextrous player, who can play in central defence, right-back and defensive midfield roles, has been shifted to the famous defensive midfield role by the Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri.

Amartey's performance against Swansea City before the international break earned him comparison with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante who excelled in the role last season at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester manager Ranieri has deployed the former FC Copengahen star in the crucial role at Anfield as they square off with the Reds.

Leicester, the current Premier League title holders, are 9th with 4 points from their opening 3 games of the season.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

It is usually the politicians who use to talk flippantly and make frivolous comments that result to unnecessarily scandalous
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img