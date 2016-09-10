Stan Wawrinka sets up Novak Djokovic showdown as Kei Nishikori fades

Stan Wawrinka roared back to defeat Kei Nishikori and book a US Open final date with Novak Djokovic.

The Swiss star was outplayed in the opening set and a half, but profited from his opponent’s weariness to secure a 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-2 win.

Nishikori played his part in an enthralling encounter, but he struggled physically in the sapping humidity following his five-set thriller with Andy Murray in the quarter-finals.

Wawrinka is targeting a third Grand Slam crown on Sunday. Incredibly, he has won his last 10 finals in a row.