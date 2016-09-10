Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 10 September 2016 17:36 CET

Stan Wawrinka sets up Novak Djokovic showdown as Kei Nishikori fades

By Wires

Stan Wawrinka roared back to defeat Kei Nishikori and book a US Open final date with Novak Djokovic.

The Swiss star was outplayed in the opening set and a half, but profited from his opponent’s weariness to secure a 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-2 win.

Nishikori played his part in an enthralling encounter, but he struggled physically in the sapping humidity following his five-set thriller with Andy Murray in the quarter-finals.

Wawrinka is targeting a third Grand Slam crown on Sunday. Incredibly, he has won his last 10 finals in a row.

Sports News

A hidden racism can destroy only when it's made visible.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img