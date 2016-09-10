Former Kotoko defender Ofosu Appiah sent off whilst in action for Infonet in Estonia

Former Asante Kotoko Michael Ofosu Appiah was sent off while he was in action for Infonet in the Estonian top-flight on Saturday.

The 26-year-old received his marching orders in the 89th minute following his double-booking at the LasnamÃ¤e KergejÃµustikuhalli kunstmuruvÃ¤ljak.

The central defender was booked in the 60th minute and committed a foul which earned him his second booking of the afternoon as his side claimed a 4-2 over visiting SillamÃ¤e Kalev.

It becomes the second time the former Jomo Cosmos defender has been sent off while in action for Infonet on his debut season. He was first sent off in May during a league game against Trans.

While he was being sent off his Ghanaian compatriot Haminu Dramani played 63 minutes for Infonet who have opened a 6-point lead at the top of the table.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com