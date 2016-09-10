Ghanaian attacker Ema Boateng not interested in comparison to LA Galaxy team-mate Gyasi Zardes

Ghanaian attacker Emmanuel Boateng has brushed off comparison between him and LA Galaxy team-mate Gyasi Zardes.

Gyasi, who has represented the United States at senior level, suffered an injury last weekend and Boateng is tipped to fill his boots on the wide-man's role.

However the fleet-footed Ghanaian who joined Galaxy from Swedish side Helsingborg IF insists he is different from Gyasi.

'If I try to be Gyasi, It's not going to work. I'm Ema and he's Gyasi,' Boateng stated. 'I'm looking forward to these games , It's just a case that I have to be my own self. Who else is going to do it? I'm ready for it."

The 22-year-old former Right to Dream Academy graduate has scored two goals in 20 appearances for LA.

