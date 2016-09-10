Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 10 September 2016 15:10 CET

Manchester Derby HT: Pep might be leading but Joe Hart is winning on Twitter after Bravo's error

Manchester City are leading Manchester United by two goals to one after the first half of the Manchester derby.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City conceded after a somehow goalkeeping error from new goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Bravo replaced Joe Hart as Manchester City's number one following Pep Guardiola's benching of the England international which eventually led to his transfer to Italian Serie A side Torino.

Bravo would have appreciated a flawless few weeks with Manchester City following Pep Guardiola's controversial decision but could not avoid the troll from Twitter alongside his manager as social media want their Joe Hart back.

Here are a few tweets concerning Joe Hart, Pep Guadiola and Claudio Bravo.

Live scenes in Italy https://t.co/Pd59KYZFMe





