Ghana Premier League: Medeama to face Kotoko at Tarkwa

Asante Kotoko will he hosted by Medeama SC on match day 28 of the Ghana Premier League at the T and A Park.

Match facts and team news

Medeama

The Yellow and Mauves' outfit have lost two home league games this season:Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars managed wins at the T and A Park.

Medeama are lying 5th on the league ladder with 41 points and are trailing Kotoko by just a point.

Kwesi Donsu is the leading top scorer of the club with 12 league goals and is just two away from catching Yahaya Mohammed in the race for the top scorer of the season.

The youngster has scored 10 of his 12 goals from free kicks, which is quite impressive.

Medeama's last game at home was a 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea in an outstanding league game.

Kotoko

They have won three games in 13 away league games played in the second half of the season.

Kotoko have won four away league games lost six and drawn three of their 13 trips thus far.

The Porcupine Warriors are 4th on the league table with 42 points and are trailing 5Sleague leaders, Wa All Stars five points with three matches remaining.

Dauda Mohammed and Amos Frimpong are the leading top scorers of the club with eight goals.

However, the firepower of Dauda Mohammed has gone down in the second round having scored just one as against seven goals in the first round.

He collapsed during a training session this week.

Asante Kotoko's last away trip was a 1-1 draw at Hasaacas.

Head to head

These sides have met 18 times in the league: Kotoko have won 10, lost 2 and drawn 6 against Medeama, since 2007-08 league season. The figure is even number due to the playoff for the third place finish on the league log in the 2010-11 season staged in Accra.

Medeama are seeking their first league victory over Asante Kotoko under the name Medeama sc. Moses Armah Parker bought Kessben from Kwabena Kessie in the 2010-11 season, but paper works were concluded, and the team were able to change their name to Medeama in the 2nd half of the season. It was during the first round of the 2010-11 season that the team still called Kessben at the time stunned Kotoko by 1-0 in Kumasi, thanks to Richard Mpong, which was their last league victory over the Porcupine Warriors. In the 2 round when the club was renamed Medeama SC, Kotoko avenged the first round home loss, when Ahmed Toure struck the only goal for his new side.

At Medeama's home grounds, Kotoko have won three drawn three and lost 1

The home and away ties between these sides ended in draws: 1-1 in Kumasi in the first round and a goalless in the return fixture at Tarkwa.

