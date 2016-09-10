Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 10 September 2016 11:06 CET

Rio 2016 Paralympics: Mumuni finishes 10th in Individual Pursuit Qualifying

By CitiFMonline

Ghana's Alem Mumuni finished 10th in the men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying event in the ongoing Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Mumuni rode a time of 4:59.965 across 3,000 metres.

The race was ran at the Rio Olympic Velodrome on Friday on the first day of the cycling event.

The race was won by Guihua Liang of China in a time of 3:42.916. Tristen Chernove of Canada came second, Alvaro Galvis Becerra was third and Louis Rolfe of Great Britain was fourth.

These cyclists have qualified for the final event.
Liang and Chernove will race each other for the gold medal while Becerra and Rolfe will compete for the bronze medal.

The C2 race was for athletes with “a physical impairment who are able to use a bicycle.”


By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Sports News

How many roads much a man walk round before he's called a man?
By: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI-HAM
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img