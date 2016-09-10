Rio 2016 Paralympics: Mumuni finishes 10th in Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Ghana's Alem Mumuni finished 10th in the men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying event in the ongoing Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Mumuni rode a time of 4:59.965 across 3,000 metres.

The race was ran at the Rio Olympic Velodrome on Friday on the first day of the cycling event.

The race was won by Guihua Liang of China in a time of 3:42.916. Tristen Chernove of Canada came second, Alvaro Galvis Becerra was third and Louis Rolfe of Great Britain was fourth.

These cyclists have qualified for the final event.

Liang and Chernove will race each other for the gold medal while Becerra and Rolfe will compete for the bronze medal.

The C2 race was for athletes with “a physical impairment who are able to use a bicycle.”

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana