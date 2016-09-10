Former Inter Allies striker Kwame Karikari set for Ukrainian Premier League debut

Former Ghana youth striker Kwame Karikari is set to make his debut in the Ukrainian Premier League with Stal Kamianske on Saturday.

Stal manager Joop Gall has included the 24-year-old in his 18-man squad for their trip to Zorya.

With Stal struggling for goals upfront the former AIK striker is likely to be handed a starting role in attack.

The 2011 Ghana U20 striker will make his 6th career debut in three different leagues after playing in Sweden, Turkey and Norway.

He scored four goals in all competitions for Haugesund in Norway before quitting to join Stal.

