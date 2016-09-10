Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 10 September 2016 09:55 CET

Juventus keen to extend Kwadwo Asamoah's contract to 2021

Italian giants Juventus have plans to extend the contract of mercurial Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah till 2021, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has recovered from a nagging injury and has become the fulcrum of the Old Ladies' midfield in the new campaign.

Asamoah, who was linked to Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal last winter, current contract at the Juventus Stadium runs out in 2018.

The Scudetto-holders want to tie down the workaholic midfielder to a further three-year-contract.

He has excelled in both of Juventus' opening two Serie A victories of the 2016/17 season.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

guard your heart with all dildigence.because from it arises the issues of life.
By: onayi ogbori
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img