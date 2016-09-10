Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 10 September 2016 09:10 CET

Majestic Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi provides FOUR assists to propel Aalesund to victory in Norway

Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi emerged the star of the evening for Aalesund as he turned the architect of all four goals scored in their 4-1 win over IK Start in the Norwegian top-flight on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three league goals for Aalesund, sparked his side's comeback after Ghanaian Dennis Antwi had assisted the opener for Start in the 18th minute at the Sparebanken SÃ¸r Arena in Kristiansand.

Gyasi assisted Bjorn Riise to level the scoring before he set up Aron ÃžrÃ¡ndarson with a crafted cross to put them in a 2-1 lead.

He then showed quick-feet to elude his marker and played through Sondre Fet who hit a brilliant low drive home.

After assisting three goals it was the turn of Ivorian Frank Boli who registered his name on the score-sheet with 3 minutes of normal time remaining.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

