Majestic Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi provides FOUR assists to propel Aalesund to victory in Norway

Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi emerged the star of the evening for Aalesund as he turned the architect of all four goals scored in their 4-1 win over IK Start in the Norwegian top-flight on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three league goals for Aalesund, sparked his side's comeback after Ghanaian Dennis Antwi had assisted the opener for Start in the 18th minute at the Sparebanken Sør Arena in Kristiansand.

Gyasi assisted Bjorn Riise to level the scoring before he set up Aron Þrándarson with a crafted cross to put them in a 2-1 lead.

He then showed quick-feet to elude his marker and played through Sondre Fet who hit a brilliant low drive home.

After assisting three goals it was the turn of Ivorian Frank Boli who registered his name on the score-sheet with 3 minutes of normal time remaining.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com