Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 10 September 2016 09:10 CET

Majestic Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi provides FOUR assists to propel Aalesund to victory in Norway

Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi emerged the star of the evening for Aalesund as he turned the architect of all four goals scored in their 4-1 win over IK Start in the Norwegian top-flight on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three league goals for Aalesund, sparked his side's comeback after Ghanaian Dennis Antwi had assisted the opener for Start in the 18th minute at the Sparebanken SÃ¸r Arena in Kristiansand.

Gyasi assisted Bjorn Riise to level the scoring before he set up Aron ÃžrÃ¡ndarson with a crafted cross to put them in a 2-1 lead.

He then showed quick-feet to elude his marker and played through Sondre Fet who hit a brilliant low drive home.

After assisting three goals it was the turn of Ivorian Frank Boli who registered his name on the score-sheet with 3 minutes of normal time remaining.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The pursuit of money is an elusive reality. The more you make the less you have because the more you get the more you want
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img