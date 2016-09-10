Former Ghana youth attacker Raphael Dwamena scores 7th goal of the season in Austria

Former Ghana U20 attacker Raphael Dwamena scored his 7th goal of the season for Austria after netting for Austria Lustenau in their massive 4-1 victory over Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian second-tier league on Friday.

The 20-year-old attacker struck in the 76th minute with a brilliant effort to seal the victory for the visitors at the Wiener NeustÃ¤dter Stadion with under 1000 fans watching the Liga 1 clash.

The former Sogakope Red Bull Academy and Liefering forward has now scored five (5) league goals and netted twice in the Austrian Cup.

His strike on Friday means the powerful forward has now scored 5 goals in his last six competitive league games for Lustenau.

Dwamena joined Lustenau for playing time purposes and has proven his worth with his scoring exploits in the second-tier league.

By El Akyereko

