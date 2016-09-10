Ghana Premier League Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Ebusua Dwarfs- Phobians attempt to revive faint hopes

Hearts of Oak will look to rekindle their hopes of clinching the Ghana Premier League title when they host Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra sports stadium on Sunday .

The Phobians are lying fourth of the league table with six points behind leaders Wa All Stars.

A win against the Crabs on Sunday will give them a lifeline in the title race.

Lethal striker and top scorer Cosmos Dauda is expected to make a return to the Phobian squad for Sunday's encounter.

He couldn't travel with the team when they were humiliated by Bechem United two weeks ago.

Yaw Preko will lead the team on Sunday after Portuguese trainer Sergio Daniel Traguil was re-assigned after string of unfavourable results.

Ebusua Dwarfs are travelling to Accra with a mindset of avoiding a third straight defeat against Hearts of Oak on Sunday .

They have lost all of their last two league games.

Failing to win this weekend will mean the Crabs are also a potential relegation club.

Just three points separate them and the 14th placed team on the log.

Young left back Dennis Nkrumah Korsah won't be included in this game as he has been ruled out for rest of the season with a broken arm which he suffered against Techiman City FC about a month ago.

Top scorer of the club Bright Luqman is likely to return to the squad for Sunday's big game after recovering a knee injury.

He has missed all of their last four matches through injury.

Head to Head (Since 1999)

Total matches played = 15

Hearts of Oak wins = 4

Drawn matches = 4

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 7

*Hearts of Oak have lost only two of their last thirteen matches in the premier league.

(W3 D8 L2)

*Ebusua Dwarfs have also lost just two of their last eight premier league fixtures.

They have lost all of their last two.

(W3 D3 L2)

*Hearts of Oak have recorded just three victories of their last eleven home games in the premier league.

(W3 D5 L3)

*Ebusua Dwarfs have managed only one win in their last twenty three matches as visitors in the premiership.

(W1 D8 L14)

*Hearts of Oak have lost only once in their seven home matches in the league against Ebusua Dwarfs since 1999.

(W4 D3 L1)

*Ebusua Dwarfs are without a win in their last four premiership meetings with the Phobians.

(W0 D2 L2)

*Hearts of Oak have been able to keep just five clean sheets in their thirteen home games this term in the premier league.

*Ebusua Dwarfs have kept only two clean sheets in their thirteen away matches this season in the premiership.

