Ghana Premier League Preview: Liberty Professionals vs Wa All Stars- Troubled Scientific Lads face daunting task

Liberty Professionals cannot afford to drop yet another point at home when they tackle league leaders and title contenders Wa All Stars at the Carl Reindorf Park this Sunday .

The Scientific Soccer Lads are still looking for their second victory in the second round of this season's premiership.

They currently lie 13th on the league ladder with only a point adrift off the drop zone.

Wonderkid and top scorer Latif Atta Blessing hopped off at training last Thursday but he has recovered from the knock he sustained to be available for selection on Sunday against the Northern Blues.

The winger missed the trip to Techiman last two weeks. Mohammed Issah Shaibu is expected to keep his place at left back ahead of Richard Antwi after netting in Techiman.

Wa All Stars are inching very to close to clinch their first ever premier league title and need at least a draw against Liberty Professionals to maintain their lead at the summit.

Prolific striker Richard Arthur is back in camp ahead of Sunday's crucial fixture against Liberty Professionals.

He travelled outside the country for trials and has returned.

Paul de Vries Asare has recovered fully from an injury he sustained against Hearts of Oak.

He is in contention for a return to the squad for Sunday's encounter.

Roger Dakura could mark his debut against the Scientific Soccer Lads as he earns his first ever call up to camp.

He joined Wa All Stars from third tier side Ankara SC during the second transfer window.

MATCH FACTS

Head to Head

Total matches played = 18

Liberty Professionals wins = 8

Drawn matches = 6

Wa All Stars wins = 4

*Liberty Professionals have won just one of their last fourteen premier league fixtures.

(W1 D6 L7)

*Wa All Stars have lost only one of their last six matches in the premiership.

(W4 D1 L1)

*Liberty Professionals have managed only one victory in their last six home matches in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L3)

*Wa All Stars have recorded only two wins in their last ten premier league fixtures as travellers.

(W2 D1 L7)

*Liberty Professionals are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Wa All Stars in the premier league.

(W2 D4 L0)

*Wa All Stars are winless in their eight premier league visits to Liberty Professionals.

(W0 D3 L5)

*Liberty Professionals have managed to keep just four clean sheets in their thirteen home league matches this season.

*Wa All Stars have kept four clean sheets out of their thirteen fixtures in the premiership.

By Nuhu Adams



