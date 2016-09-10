Manuel Zacharias: Bechem United coach looks for foreign offers

Bechem United coach, Manuel Zacharias has stated that he is looking forward to grabbing a coaching job abroad.

The Portuguese trainer is the hottest coach on the local scene, after guiding Bechem United to a historic FA Cup triumph last week Sunday when they defeated Okwawu United 2-1 in the Final at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

He has been linked to several clubs, and the reports say Hearts of Oak are leading the race for his signature.

However, Manuel Zacharias has indicated that he is looking for offers from foreign clubs

"Yes it is a rumour that I have also been hearing, but it is not true. Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts Of Oak, Dreams FC and AshantiGold are all clubs rumour says I'm in talk with them, but I have not talked to anyone of them yet," he said on Moon Lite FM.

"As I'm speaking I'm waiting for about five clubs in Africa, one from Saudi Arabia, England and Spain who want to give me a job.

"It's my manager who sometimes been having meetings with clubs but as for me, I'm the head coach for Bechem United."

