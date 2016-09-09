Substitute Samuel Tetteh continues rich scoring form with equalizer for FC Liefering

Samuel Tetteh came off the bench to score the equalizer for Liefering in their 1-1 draw at WSG Wattens on Friday night.

It is his second goal in six days after netting on international duty for Ghana in the 1-1 draw with Rwanda in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Accra.

Tetteh has now scored five goals for Liefering in the Austrian second-tier league.

WSG Wattens took the lead through Florian Buchacher on 21 minutes but the Ghana striker fired home just after the interval to avoid defeat.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com