9 September 2016

TOUCHLINE: Manchester derby dominates discussions

MyJoyOnline

For the first time this year, football discussion overshadowed the E-chat segment on your favorite weekend preview show and couldn't be any better ,-the Manchester Derby- which will dominate the minds of football fans till it's over on Saturday.

Gospel Artiste and Praise and worship Minister Francis Amo though had chilling stories to tell about his football life and fantasies about the beautiful game.

That's for later when you click the link beneath ..Key questions about how both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will approach we heavily looked at with a complete preview of games in the Spain, Italy Germany and France.

Click Link to watch this week's edition of Touchline anchored by JOY Sports George Addo Jnr!

https://youtu.be/LXkqP0LqRaY
Ghana/Joy Sports/George Addo Jnr

Sports News

" A smile Costs Nothing"
By: Ayishatu Nimoh
