Asante Kotoko defender Osei Agyemang quash TP Mazembe transfer



Asante Kotoko defender Richard Osei Agyemang has quashed speculation suggesting he is close to completing a move to TP Mazembe.



Agyemang has been in fine form for Kotoko this term and has been heavily linked with a move to five time African Champions.

According to reports, he has agreed and will leave Kotoko at the end of the season to Mazembe for a fee of $100,000.

But the defender has told Kotoko express newspaper that the reports are false.

'I had a call from a man who didn't even introduce himself to me,'

'He started talking about a deal but I didn't make him finish before I asked him to speak to the club instead.

'I told him I couldn't discuss any deal because I had just join the club. He dropped the line. He has since not called back.'

He continued: 'I heard the rumour but I'm not giving it any attention. I want the fans to also disregard it. I'm here. I haven't moved an inch and I'm not going anywhere.

