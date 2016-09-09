Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
9 September 2016

Asante Kotoko: Richard Osei Agyemang rubbishes TP Mazembe transfer report

Asante Kotoko defender Richard Osei Agyeamang has rubbished reports linking him to TP Mazembe.

Over the week, report were rife that Agyemang is on the verge of joining the Lubumbashi based club after agreeing personal terms with the former African champions.

'I had a call from a man who didn't even introduce himself to me,' Agyemang told Kotoko Express.

'He started talking about a deal but I didn't make him finish before I asked him to speak to the club instead. READ MORE:  Bechem United close in on Kwabena Adusei

'I told him I couldn't discuss any deal because I had just join the club. He dropped the line. He has since not called back.'

He continued: 'I heard the rumour but I'm not giving it any attention. I want the fans to also disregard it. I'm here. I haven't moved an inch and I'm not going anywhere.

Agyemang added that he is not distracted by those rumours:

'Such rumours are common in football when the season is about to end. I can't be distracted by it. My focus is to play well and help the club to finish the league and to leave.'

The 22 year-old hard tackler joined Kotoko on a three year deal from Berekum Chelsea prior to the start of the 2016 Ghana Premier League.

Members

