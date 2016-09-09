Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 9 September 2016 19:06 CET

Ranieri rules out Schlupp from Liverpool calsh

By MyJoyOnline

Jeffrey Schlupp will sit out of Leicester City’s crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield, coach Claudio Ranieri has revealed.

The Italian will not risk the versatile player as the Ghana international has not recovered fully from injury.

Schlupp, sustained a slight knock prior to the start of the season and has not featured for the Foxes, who have not had the best of starts to their title defense.

Leicester opened their account with a shock 2-1 defeat at Hull City before sharing the spoils 0-0 with Arsenal. The defending champions, however, bettered Swansea 3-1 in last match.

He could retun for Wednesday’s Champions League against Club Brugge.

“Jeff [Schlupp] has started with us, the normal warm-up, and then he does something different. He is close to coming back. I don't want to risk them [against Liverpool].” Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri said.

However, his compatriot, Daniel Amartey will probably be given the nod once again to feature in the tricky clash after excelling against Swansea.

The defender-cum-midfielder deployed in defensive midfield role was key as the Foxes collected their first maximum points of the season.

His excellent showing against the Swans earned him rave reviews with teammate Danny Simpson urging the 21-year to grow into his new role and fill the void left by N’golo Kante

“He is a good lad to have around. He is always smiling and always joking with everyone."

"He has always said he wants to play centre midfield and was deservedly the man-of-the-match. He was fantastic and he has given us all a lift.” “If he performs like that every week then yes [he can follow Kante].

Amartey has joined the team after international duties with Ghana. He played full throttle in last Africa Cup of nations qualifier against Rwanada and 0-1 defeat in the friendly against Russia in Moscow.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson

