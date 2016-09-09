Hearts MD Vincent Odotei tasks players to finish hard in last three matches

Hearts of Oak acting Managing Director Vincent Odotei Sowah has tasked the player to win their remaining three league matches.

The Phobians begin with a home clash against Ebusua Dwarfs and then Medeama (home) and New Edubiase United.

Odotei told the players after Friday's training session: "Do the best you can in the remaining three games of the season.

"Let us all do our best and probably our best will be good enough. If we all do that and leave everything on the pitch then we will be satisfied with the result.

"Let us see the commitment on the field of play. Put all your efforts on the field, concentrate at all times and listen to your coaches.

"We are behind you and we hope that on Sunday we get what we want. Let us do what we have to do and finish the season strongly."

