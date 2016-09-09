Leicester City delighted Ghana didn't use Amartey in Russia friendly

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri says Ghana's decision not to play Daniel Amartey in Tuesday's friendly against Russia will help their side when they take on Liverpool this weekend.

The Foxes midfielder striker was left on the bench for the friendly in Moscow as the Black Stars lost to the Europeans.

The Italian coach think the decision to leave the midfielder on the bench will make him hungrier for a starting spot believes at Anfield on Saturday.

Ranieri says the decision not to play Amartey for the friendly against Russia will mean he is fresher to face the Reds.

"It wasn't only Jamie who didn't play. Also Daniel Amartey, Danny Drinkwater, Ben Chilwell, Shinji Okazaki and a lot of my players went around the world without playing.

"That's good. They recover a little more. If these managers are national managers they want the players and we must understand the international managers need players and then they can choose.

"It's important that everybody is in good condition. That is very important.

"Yes Jamie is refreshed, he trained very well, and for me it is good."

