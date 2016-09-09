Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 9 September 2016 18:55 CET

Former Kotoko striker Kofi Nti Boakye nets winner for Lebanese side Ijtimaai FC

Former Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals striker Kofi Nti Boakye scored the winner for Lebanese side Ijtimaai Club in their 3-2 win over Sahel F in the Lebanese Premier League.

The 80th minute strike by the Ghanaian proved the most important goal of the game as the visitors fought hard for a draw in the game.

Ijtimaai took the lead with two goals in the first half before the visitors pulled one back in the 60th minute and their second in the 90th minute of the game.

The swift attacker proved his mettle by guiding his side to victory in a game that saw Ijtimaai featuring two Ghanaian internationals.

Former New Edubiase United attacking midfielder Sekyi Quaye joined Nti Boakye at Ijtimaai to strengthen the side as they aim at clinching the title this season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

When the heart decides, nothing can prevent the Rubicon from crossing.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img