Sports News | 9 September 2016 18:10 CET

Hearts of Oak fix GOIL branded pitch panels at training ground

Hearts of Oak have branded their training ground with pitch panels of the club's headline sponsor GOIL.

The panels were installed during the week to give mileage to our proud sponsors.

Four of the pitch panels are always on display at the Accra Sports Stadium during home league matches but the club has added an extra two at the Legon Ajax Park training ground.

Hearts players Cosmos Dauda, Inusah Musah, Vincent Atingah, and general captain Thomas Abbey welcomed the new banner at the training ground.

