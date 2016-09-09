Magical Sekyi Quaye inspires Ijtimaii to 3-2 home win over Shabab Al Sahel FC in Lebanese league

Ghanaian international star Sekyi Quaye inspired new side Ijtimaii FC to a 3-2 win over Shabab Al Sahel FC in his debut in the Lebanese League.

The Ijtimaii new boy provided an assist in the first two goals of his side under 40 minutes before the away side fought for the equalizer.

Quaye, 26, provided assists for Masu and Abdallah to take the leade in the 20th and 40th minutes respectively before the break.

The visitors fought hard and pulled one back in the 60th after the break but former Asante Kotoko striker Kofi Nti Boakye restored the lead for the home side before the visitors drew another blood on the 90th minute mark.

The instrumental Sekyi Quaye was the talk of the fans as his team mates lauded him for such an impressive outing in his first game for the side.

Quaye signed a year deal with the Lebanese giants in just 24 hours and his output has been greatly admired.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

