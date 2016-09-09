Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 9 September 2016 18:10 CET

Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus plan to mark out Sassuolo's Alfred Duncan in Serie A clash

Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus have identified Alfred Duncan as one of the danger men when the Old Lady host Sassuolo in the Serie A on Saturday.

The Bianconeri will be looking to continue their winning start with a third consecutive victory.

Duncan's ability to break up play whilst maintaining an eye for an assist - he now has six to his name, including the start of the current campaign.

He re-joined his teammates in midweek after featuring in Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda at home.

Asamoah is expected to start for the third consecutive time for Max Allegri's side.

Juventus (probable): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Benatia; Lichtsteiner, Khedira, Pjanic, Asamoah, Alex Sandro; Higuain, Dybala

Sassuolo (probable): Consigli; Gazzola, Acerbi, Cannavaro, Peluso; Duncan, Magnanelli, Biondini; Defrel, Matri, Politano

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

A woman desires to have her own pride as a woman,to be assured of her own Personality and feel fulfilled.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img