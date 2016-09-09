Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus plan to mark out Sassuolo's Alfred Duncan in Serie A clash

Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus have identified Alfred Duncan as one of the danger men when the Old Lady host Sassuolo in the Serie A on Saturday.

The Bianconeri will be looking to continue their winning start with a third consecutive victory.

Duncan's ability to break up play whilst maintaining an eye for an assist - he now has six to his name, including the start of the current campaign.

He re-joined his teammates in midweek after featuring in Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda at home.

Asamoah is expected to start for the third consecutive time for Max Allegri's side.

Juventus (probable): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Benatia; Lichtsteiner, Khedira, Pjanic, Asamoah, Alex Sandro; Higuain, Dybala

Sassuolo (probable): Consigli; Gazzola, Acerbi, Cannavaro, Peluso; Duncan, Magnanelli, Biondini; Defrel, Matri, Politano

