Black Stars Among 8 Former Champions For Gabon 2017

The Black Stars are part of the eight former Champions of the Africa Cup of Nations who made it to next year’s tournament in Gabon.

Ghana qualified for Africa’s flagship football event for the 20thtime after topping Group H of the 2017 qualifiers.

The Black Stars claimed a place in Gabon having secured 14 points after six matches.

Ghana, having won the tournament (AFCON) on four occasions (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982) were named among the eight former Champions who were able to make it to the 2017 AFCON.

Other former Champions who made it are Algeria (1990), Cameroon (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002), Cote d’Ivoire (1992, 2015), Egypt (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010), Morocco (1976), Congo (1968, 1974) and Tunisia (2004).

Meanwhile Ethiopia (1962), Sudan (1970), Congo (1972), Nigeria (1980, 1994, 2013), South Africa (1996), Zambia (2012) were the other former Champions who failed to make it to Gabon 2017.

Gabon 2017 will be a very tough competition despite Ghana highly tipped like every other occasion alongside, Algeria, Senegal and hosts Gabon.