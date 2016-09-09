Black Starlets On The Rise Under Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Ghana national u-17 football team, the youngest team that represents the nation in football was of the best teams in the world. The two-time World Champions has participated in 8 of the 12 world cup event organized starting with their first ever appearance in Scotland 1989.

The Starlets dominated Africa in the early 1900s and 2000s. The U-17 team has produced players such as Mohammed Cargo, Nii Odartey Lamptey, C.K Akunnor, Samuel Inkoom, Saddick Adams, Abeiku Quansah, Ransford Osei, etc. The two-time African Champions were banned from playing at the African Junior Championship after fielding an over-aged player last year against Cameroon. This didn’t go down well with most Ghanaians as well as the technical handlers because they believe that this is the backbone of the Black Stars.

The Ghana U-17 announced their return to the scene when they defeated Germany 2-1 in the final to win the four nation tournament held in Namibia. They also won all the accolades at the competition as Bechem United goalie Prince Asempa was adjudged best goalkeeper. The competition was a dress rehearsal for the team to iron out their mistakes ahead of their qualifiers.

After series of mouthwatering encounters, Black Starlets are on course to qualify for the 2017 Africa u-17 Championship to be held in Madagascar. They defeated Senegal 6-5 on aggregate to make it to the final round of qualifiers. Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin and his boys will be looking to qualify for the competition as they lock horns with Ivory Coast on September 16 at the Cape Coast Stadium. Ivory Coast on the other hand eliminated Benin on 4-2 aggregate score to progress to the final round of the qualifiers. The mantle has been made more difficult and trickery as the Ivorians is determined to make it to the tournament this time around. They’ve been preparing vigorously since the qualifiers began and do not want to leave any stone on turn as they aim to make a mark for themselves and the nation as a whole.

The former Hearts of Lions coach is known for developing talents and has rich experience to lead the national u-17 team to success. Fabin and his technical team has been at the helm of affairs for quite some time now and are determined to restore the team back to the glory days as they look to qualify for the championship and also the u-17 world cup. The stage is set for the team to rewrite history under the tutelage of Paa Kwesi Fabin.

