Vodafone to sponsor World Hockey League

Telecommunication giants, Vodafone Ghana is sponsoring the World Hockey League Round One, as part of efforts to remain relevant and committed to diverse sporting programmes in the country.

Vodafone's partnership with hockey is unique; given the fact that the sport has suffered a dearth in visibility and relevance in Ghana over the years.

The three-day tourney, scheduled to start from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11 will also afford participating countries the opportunity to qualify for the second round of the World League to be held in Spain next year.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Agnes Emefa Essah, Director of Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana said:

“Vodafone Ghana is delighted to partner the Ghana Hockey Association in hosting this all-important tourney. We are excited to associate with a very important sporting discipline in this country. We are determined to make this partnership a very rewarding one for us and for the people of Ghana, most importantly.”

On his part, Richard Akpokavi, President of the Ghana Hockey Association thanked Vodafone Ghana for coming on-board to help give hockey the much needed exposure.

Round two of the World Hockey league will be held next year in Spain and Bangladesh respectively. The International Hockey Federation introduced the World Hockey League idea to give various federations a chance to host the tourney in their countries.

