C.K Gyamfi's Memoirs: The day Kwame Nkrumah summoned the Black Stars coach

It must have been sometime in 1964, if my memory serves me right. I, as national coach , and my boss, Ohene Djan, the Director of Sports, arrived at the Flagstaff House to honour an appointment with the President. When we got there, though, we were told, by his secretary, that Kwame Nkrumah was in a meeting. We had to wait.

While we were seated in the waiting area just outside of his office, we would see him occasionally file past us, flanked by some visitors, presumably because he was walking in and out of the meeting attending to other issues. Anytime he'd walk by, he would momentarily steal what looked like a deliberate, deadpanned glance at us.

A long hour and a half later, he returned to his office without any escorts, giving us the hint the meeting had ended. After being ushered in by his secretary, we found ourselves standing a few centimeters from his desk, staring at him as he busily scribbled in his diary.

We continued standing there, waiting for an order - or gesture - to enable us sit, but his head was so buried in his writing that he barely looked up at us. As his right hand danced with speed on the page, his face sporting the neurotic concentration of a sage, we stayed rooted to our spot, watching, the suspense unassuaged, anxiety ageing.

Ten minutes later, after he had filled about two pages, we saw his head ascend slightly, his eyebrow rising concurrently. He stared back at us for a few seconds, as if lost in thoughts, then, afterwards, signaled us to have a seat.

When he spoke, his tone was stone cold. He conveyed a business-like mood too, his face still straight, missing his usual smile. Then, he showed us a graph with detailed records of our performances, pointing out with concern that we were on a downward curve. 'Your standards are falling, you are losing matches,' he said, a statement shot through with crystal clarity.

Indeed, it was true. We had lost two consecutive matches and the public was on our necks, castigating us for allowing ourselves to surrender to a nose-dive in form. Football was serious business and we were the custodians of many emotional investments. At that point, we were seen to be mismanaging them. When we got the message that Nkrumah wanted to see us, we immediately knew that he was going to demand answers.

After those words, he went mute again, rebooting the prevalence of awkward silence, with all its asphyxiating mind games and psychological distress. Minutes later, though, he broke the quietude when he spoke to Djan: asking him to come to him if he needed extra funds to fix the situation.

Then, he turned to me. He took out a piece of paper and wrote down a number. 'Call on me personally if you need anything you are not getting,' he said. 'It means a lot to me that we've entrusted our football fortunes in your hands.'

He dismissed us soon afterwards. I had never been in such a tension packed meeting in my life.

You may have already discerned throughout my recollections that Nkrumah loved football and saw it as a major tool for his famous belief in Pan Africanism.

There is an endless list of exhibits.

Indeed, it was Nkrumah who brought about the West Africa Football Championship in 1959, donating a Gold Cup to be competed for. It was Nkrumah who set up the iconic Central Organization for Sport (C.O.S) in 1960 and put Djan in charge with the mission of accelerating the development of Ghanaian sports. It was Nkrumah who mooted the idea for the formation of Real Republikans - a controversial but effective club that proved critical to the success of the Black Stars in the 60s.

