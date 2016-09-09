Commey Confident Of victory

When Ghana’s Richard Oblitey Commey met American Robert Easter Jnr, at the weigh in of their IBF world title fight he seemed very confident, while the American looked a bit nervous.

On September 9 in Pennsylvania, USA history will be made for the IBF lightweight title. The bout is expected to be a tough one as both are undefeated yet in their respective careers.

Commey has fought 24 times with an impressive 22 knock-out, whereas Easter has knocked-out 14 boxers out of 17 bouts.

Top Ghanaian boxing referee/judge Ataa Eddie Pappoe expects a very good fight as both boxers are potential world champions in a title fight. He said if the fight will produce thrills and urged all boxing fans not to miss as he sees talent and skill to be displayed.

He noted that a lot will depend on the corner men and the best corner may have the day

MEANWHILE WE PRODUCE QUOTES OF BOTH BOXERS FROM THE WEIGH IN:

ROBERT EASTER

“This is a big opportunity and something I’ve wanted for my whole life. Ever since I was nine-years-old. All the hard work I’ve put in since I was a kid, everyone will see. I will put on a great performance

“We already were working hard before we knew we had this title shot. Someone has to pay for the work I’ve been putting in for 16 years in this business. On Friday night it will be another victory and another man down.”

RICHARD COMMEY

“I’m very happy to be here and I’m thankful for this opportunity. When I first started boxing this is what I hoped for.

“This is all that I have had on my mind. This is what has motivated me for many years.

“Come Friday night I’m going to be ready to fight and I’m going to be a world champion.”