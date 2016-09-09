Berekum Chelsea coach believes side will not be relegated

Berekum Chelsea manager Solomon Odwo, is very confident his side will overcome their torrid form and pick maximum points from their remaining Premier League games to beat relegation.

The Blues are currently on the 12th position on the league table and three points away from the relegation zone. The club have picked a meagre five points in their last five games.

The former Premier League champions are at home this weekend against dethrone defending Champions in a must win game.

“Mentally, they know the match is not one they cannot play with. They can’t afford to let this match go anyhow as there are only three games to end the season. This is a must-win match for us.” The trainer told Asempa FM.

“Everything points to the fact that we are going to survive. We have three matches to go – two home games and one away tie. With determination from my boys, I am sure we can even win all three games.” He added.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Kow Appiah