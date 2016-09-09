Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 9 September 2016

Asante Kotoko: Dauda Mohammed collapses at training

Asante Kotoko budding forward Dauda Mohammed has been ruled out of the club's weekend Premier League clash with Medeama in Tarkwa after collapsing at the club's training ground on Thursday.

According to information gathered by  Pulse.com.gh , Dauda during the Kumasi giants' training session at the Adarkwa Jachie on Thursday morning collapsed. The player was rushed to the hospital after the incident.

The Black Satellite forward was diagnosed with Malaria. He will be treated and discharge on Friday evening. READ MORE: Ghana Premier League Preview - Hearts of Oak host Dwarfs in Accra

The incident has forced the club's medical team to rule him out for the weekend's Premier League duel.

The 19 year-old goal poacher gained his debut Black Stars call-up when Ghana played out a 1-1 drawn game with Rwanda in the final Group H AFCON qualifier in Accra last Saturday.

Duada is Kotoko's top scorer with eight goals in the Ghana Premier League campaign.

