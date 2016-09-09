Several Ghana Premier League referees are in the pockets of top club owners- report



Several Premier League referees are in the pockets of top football clubs owners in Ghana, it has been alleged by football aficionados.

Unsubstantiated reports suggest top club owners, who hold several huge portfolios in the country, are deeply involved in the selection of match officials for their Premier League games.

Clubs without financial warchest are at the receiving end of a calculated and disgraceful poor conduct from match officials in the Ghana Premier League.

Several clubs have cried foul over the performance of match officials with several of them being handed punishment by the Referees Review Panel.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal clubs are unwilling to provide proof with three games to end the current campaign.

However further checks have revealed a hugely respected club owner - (name withheld), has been at the centre of influencing officials with mouth-watering and mind-blowing' offers with sources revealing he's hell bent on winning the current top-flight title.

Sources say he chooses his own match officials in perceived connivance with some members of the appointing authority.

The identities of the teams and match officials involved cannot be disclosed for legal reasons, but remain a much-talked about issue among football aficionados.

Allegation of match-fixing have robbed the country's top-flight this season with Techiman City, Wa All Stars, Aduana Stars, Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, and New Edubiase being embroiled in the scandalous claims.

With the country's top-flight set for a photo-finish this season, it's widely suspected match officials will be the biggest beneficiaries.

Wa All Stars, Aduana Stars, Kotoko, Hearts and Medeama are in the hot race for the Premier League crown with Hasaacas, Inter Allies and Liberty Professionals deeply involved in the relegation dog-fight.

New Edubiase remain the only confirmed candidate for relegation.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com