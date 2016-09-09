Boro boss Aitor Karanka reveals Adomah's move to Aston Villa was best option for both parties



Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karank has explained why he allowed Albert Adomah to join Aston Villa, insisting it was the best option for both parties.

Adomah sealed a deadline day to Villa after helping the side to secure Premier League status last season.

The decision of the 28-year-old to part ways with Boro came as a massive surprise to many.

But manager Aitor Karanka has revealed the Ghanaian did not request to leave the club, insisting the move was beneficial for all parties.

'Albert didn't tell me he wanted to leave, but in life, opportunities can appear. So we thought together,' Karanka said.

'The main thing for him, for Villa and for us was to complete the deal.

'Everyone understood for Albert that it was a good move. Villa are in the Championship but if you look at their trophy cabinet, there is a European Cup there. So they're not really a Championship team.

'It is a big step for him - to a really good, historic team in the world.'

