Liberty Professionals should be worried as the club's leading scorer Latif Blessing hopped off the pitch in training on Friday morning ahead of their crucial Premier League match against Was All Stars.

The diminutive attacker, returning from injury picked up a knock and could not make the full throttle at training, leaving the technical team worried.

The club however is hoping the injury to their vital man is not that serious.

"We are working on him and hopefully he gets fit before Sunday.'

"He picked up a little knock but we will work very hard to put him back in shape for the game. Hopefully he should be available." said the club's masseur Emmanuel Tettey.

Blessing has been very influential for Liberty this season scoring 13 out of the total 29 goals scored by the team.

Wa All Stars will be laughing if they should play Liberty without Latif Blessing.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

