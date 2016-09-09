Jordan Ayew finished as Black Stars top scorer in 2017 AFCON qualifiers with three goals



Jordan Ayew emerged the top scorer for Ghana during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Aston Villa attacker scored three goals to surpass captain Asamoah Gyan as the country yet another berth at next year's continental show in Gabon.

The 24-year-old was followed by Asamoah Gyan, Christian Atsu, Frank Acheampong. David Accam, John Boye,Samuel Tetteh, Andre Ayew and MMubarak Wakaso who scored a goal each.

The West Africans topped group H after the group qualifying stage.

