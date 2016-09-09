Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 9 September 2016 14:25 CET

Jordan Ayew finished as Black Stars top scorer in 2017 AFCON qualifiers with three goals


Jordan Ayew emerged the top scorer for Ghana during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Aston Villa attacker scored three goals to surpass captain Asamoah Gyan as the country yet another berth at next year's continental show in Gabon.

The 24-year-old was followed by Asamoah Gyan, Christian Atsu, Frank Acheampong. David Accam, John Boye,Samuel Tetteh, Andre Ayew and MMubarak Wakaso who scored a goal each.

The West Africans topped group H after the group qualifying stage.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Unless you repent,you will perish.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , G
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img